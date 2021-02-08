Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Metro St. Louis

COLUMBIA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of a Walgreens-occupied property in Columbia, approximately 15 miles south of St. Louis. The net-leased asset, built in 2003, is located at 100 Admiral Weinel Blvd. Walgreens has 10 years remaining on its lease term. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago office represented the seller, a private investor. Benedict Gutierrez, Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office secured and represented the buyer, an individual trust.