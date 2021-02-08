REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.1M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Metro St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

COLUMBIA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.1 million sale of a Walgreens-occupied property in Columbia, approximately 15 miles south of St. Louis. The net-leased asset, built in 2003, is located at 100 Admiral Weinel Blvd. Walgreens has 10 years remaining on its lease term. Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago office represented the seller, a private investor. Benedict Gutierrez, Drew Kristol and Kirk Olson of Marcus & Millichap’s Miami office secured and represented the buyer, an individual trust.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  