The 14,820-square-foot property was built in 2010.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Jefferson City, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.2 million sale of a 14,820-square-foot retail property occupied by Walgreens in Jefferson City. The net-leased building, constructed in 2010, is located at 900 Eastland Drive. Nicholas Kanich and Mitch Grant of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an investor from Kansas City. A local broker procured the buyer, a local group completing a 1031 exchange. Walgreens has operated at the property for more than 14 years and has over 10 years remaining on its lease. Neighboring retailers include Gerbes Supermarket, Dollar General, McDonald’s and Taco Bell.

