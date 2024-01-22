Monday, January 22, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.3M Sale of Harbor Freight Tools-Occupied Property in Cave Creek, Arizona

by Amy Works

CAVE CREEK, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a net-leased retail property located at 4868 E. Carefree Highway in Cave Creek, a suburb north of Phoenix. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $4.3 million.

Harbor Freight Tools occupies the 15,300 square feet of retail space. The sale included a lease with 10 years remaining and 10 percent rental increase every five years with multiple renewal options.

Mark Ruble and Chris Lind of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal.

