CHASKA, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.3 million sale of Townsquare Apartments in Chaska, an outer-ring suburb of Minneapolis. Located at 220 N. Walnut St. and built in 1989, the multifamily property features 30 units in two- and three-bedroom layouts. Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, neither of which were disclosed. Jon Ruzicka, broker of record in Minnesota, assisted in closing the transaction.