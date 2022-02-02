REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.3M Sale of Shoreline Park Office Building in Shoreline, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Washington, Western

SHORELINE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Shoreline Park, an office building located at 19940 Ballinger Way NE in Shoreline. A private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $4.3 million.

Shoreline Park features 13,503 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent occupied by a mix of professional tenants.

John Marks and Stren R. Lea of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.

