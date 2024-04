DAHLONEGA, GA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.4 million sale of Goldmine Village, a 28,000-square-foot retail center located in Dahlonega, about 65 miles north of Atlanta. Walmart shadow-anchors the property, which was fully occupied at the time of sale. Eric Abbott and Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, an entity doing business as AGW Goldmine LLC, in the transaction.