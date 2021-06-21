REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.4M Sale of Towne Plaza Medical Office in Tamarac, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Healthcare, Office, Southeast

Towne Plaza Medical Office

Built in 1988, Towne Plaza has frontage on North University Drive and is accessible from the Florida Turnpike and Sawgrass Expressway.

TAMARAC, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.4 million sale of Towne Plaza, a 28,600-square-foot medical office property located at 7443-7495 N University Drive in Tamarac. Quinn Sousa and Ryan Shaw of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, John Loeffler Trustee of Lillian Loeffler Trust, in the transaction. The buyer, a private doctor doing business in the sale as Evergreen 3 LLC, plans to occupy 10,000 square feet of the property and lease out the remaining space.

Built in 1988, Towne Plaza has frontage on North University Drive and is accessible from the Florida Turnpike and Sawgrass Expressway. The multi-tenant medical office property is located next to the University Hospital and Medical Center. The property was 43 percent leased at the time of sale.

