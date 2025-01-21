Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Central Park Apartments features 48 units at 4215 Durand Ave.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Central Park Apartments in Racine, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

RACINE, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.5 million sale of Central Park Apartments in Racine. The 48-unit multifamily property is a low-income housing tax credit community that was built in 1967 and renovated from 2013 to 2015. There are 48 two-bedroom units across 45,600 rentable square feet. Eric Bell and Jordan Callaway of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor group, and procured the buyer, a private investor. The buyer assumed the in-place Freddie Mac loan, which features an interest rate of 3.07 percent.

