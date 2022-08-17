Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.5M Sale of Retail Building in Lawrence, Kansas

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.5 million sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail building in Lawrence. The property was built in 2014 and expanded in 2017. Lawrence 27 was fully occupied at the time of sale by Buffalo Wild Wings, Tropical Smoothie Café, Vapor World, Sports Clips and SunTan City. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a Kansas-based partnership. A Kansas City-based development firm was the seller.