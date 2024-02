WESTFIELD, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.7 million sale of a single-tenant, 35,968-square-foot retail building in the Northern New Jersey community of Westfield. The Gap has occupied the two-story building at 207 E. Broad St. for nearly 30 years. Alan Cafiero, David Cafiero and Dean Matuszewicz of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.