Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.8M Sale of Firestone-Occupied Property in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The 6,116-square-foot property in Naperville was built in 2021.

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Don McMinn of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a retail property constructed in 2021 and occupied by Firestone in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The 6,116-square-foot property sold at list price to an out-of-state buyer completing a 1031 exchange. There were more than 14 years remaining on Firestone’s lease at the time of sale. “Quality net lease retail in good markets with rent increases remains a safe and attractive investment option in uncertain times,” says McMinn.

