Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.8M Sale of Industrial Facility in Martinsburg, West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.VA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.8 million sale of a 67,200-square-foot industrial facility located at 5158 Williamsport Pike in Martinsburg. PepsiCo recently vacated the facility after its lease expired on May 31.

Situated on 7.6 acres, the tilt-up concrete building includes a recently replaced roofing system, 28- to 32-foot clear heights, a 34-foot full deck height, seven trailer dock doors, two trash removal doors, nine levelers, single and double-wide drive-in doors and a 15-ton interior gantry crane.

Kyle Malin and Brian Chupek of Marcus & Millichap’s Baltimore office represented the Los Angeles-based seller and procured the Maryland-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Grant Fitzgerald served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in West Virginia for the deal.