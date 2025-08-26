Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Marion, Indiana

MARION, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.9 million sale of Park Forest Apartments in Marion, which is located about midway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. The 64-unit multifamily property at 1005 N. Park Forest Drive features two-bedroom units. Each 900-square-foot residence has undergone recent renovations, including new balconies, windows, HVAC systems and water heaters. Quentin Benedetto, Kyle Stengle and Jack Stanton of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Pentagon Investment Group. Benedetto and Stanton procured the buyer, Ross McCarthur, co-founder of Follow The Deal Investments.