Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Park Forest Apartments features 64 two-bedroom units.
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.9M Sale of Multifamily Property in Marion, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

MARION, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $4.9 million sale of Park Forest Apartments in Marion, which is located about midway between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. The 64-unit multifamily property at 1005 N. Park Forest Drive features two-bedroom units. Each 900-square-foot residence has undergone recent renovations, including new balconies, windows, HVAC systems and water heaters. Quentin Benedetto, Kyle Stengle and Jack Stanton of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Pentagon Investment Group. Benedetto and Stanton procured the buyer, Ross McCarthur, co-founder of Follow The Deal Investments.

You may also like

Transwestern Brokers $20.5M Sale of Two Office Buildings...

RealSource Group Arranges Sale of 7-Eleven Ground Lease...

JLL Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Park Villas Apartments...

BIG Construction, Ware Malcomb Complete 24,230 SF Office...

CRC Group Signs 20,000 SF Office Lease on...

Quantum Arranges $2.8M Sale of Retail Center in...

Costis-Lifsey, American Land to Develop $187M Apartment High-Rise...

Dwight Mortgage Trust Funds $110M Refinancing for LC...

Falcone Begins Leasing 240-Unit Momentum Blanding Apartments in...