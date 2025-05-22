Thursday, May 22, 2025
The facility at 2800 Fair Park Blvd. in Jonesboro, Ark., was fully leased at the time of sale to SRS Distribution, a building materials supplier that was recently acquired by The Home Depot.
AcquisitionsArkansasIndustrialSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.3M Sale of Industrial Facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas

by John Nelson

JONESBORO, ARK. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $5.3 million sale of a 26,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 2800 Fair Park Blvd. in Jonesboro. Situated on a 6.4-acre site near I-55, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to SRS Distribution, a building materials supplier that was recently acquired by The Home Depot. The building was delivered in 2013, according to LoopNet Inc.

Giancarlo Mata of Marcus & Milllichap’s Jacksonville office represented the seller and former tenant, Jonesboro Cycle and ATV, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed. Steve Greer served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Arkansas for the transaction.

