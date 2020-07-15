Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Retail Center in Sylacauga, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Walmart shadow anchors Payton Park, which was leased to tenants such as Burke’s Outlet, CATO, Shoe Show and Sally Beauty at the time of sale.

SYLACAUGA, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $5.4 million sale of Payton Park, a 53,400-square-foot retail center in Sylacauga. Walmart shadow anchors the property, which was leased to tenants such as Burke’s Outlet, CATO, Shoe Show and Sally Beauty at the time of sale. Payton Park is located at 41301 U.S. Highway 280, 45 miles southeast of downtown Birmingham. MBD Properties, an Atlanta-based private investor, acquired the asset. The seller, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Rise Partners, acquired Payton Park and the adjacent Walmart in September 2019 for $15.7 million. Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Group represented the seller in the transaction.