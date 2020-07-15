REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.4M Sale of Retail Center in Sylacauga, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

Walmart shadow anchors Payton Park, which was leased to tenants such as Burke’s Outlet, CATO, Shoe Show and Sally Beauty at the time of sale.

SYLACAUGA, ALA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $5.4 million sale of Payton Park, a 53,400-square-foot retail center in Sylacauga. Walmart shadow anchors the property, which was leased to tenants such as Burke’s Outlet, CATO, Shoe Show and Sally Beauty at the time of sale. Payton Park is located at 41301 U.S. Highway 280, 45 miles southeast of downtown Birmingham. MBD Properties, an Atlanta-based private investor, acquired the asset. The seller, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Rise Partners, acquired Payton Park and the adjacent Walmart in September 2019 for $15.7 million. Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Taylor McMinn Group represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  