CANAL WINCHESTER, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $5.4 million sale of a 14,560-square-foot retail property occupied by Walgreens in Canal Winchester, a southeast suburb of Columbus. The building is located at 6266 Gender Road near other retailers such as Walmart, Dollar Tree and AutoZone. Jesse Limon of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, an all-cash REIT.