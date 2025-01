NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $5.6 million sale of two apartment buildings totaling six units in the Carroll Gardens area of Brooklyn. The buildings at 431-433 Court St. were originally built in 1920 and house two-bedroom units, as well as a ground-floor retail space occupied by Citizens Bank. Matt Fotis of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, both of which were local private investors that requested anonymity.