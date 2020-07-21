Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.7M Sale of Retail Building in Bolingbrook, Illinois

BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 9,850-square-foot retail building in Bolingbrook for $5.7 million. Aspen Dental and Potbelly anchor the property, which is located at 215 N. Weber Road. It serves as an outlot to Meijer. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local developer. An out-of-state investor group purchased the asset. Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. arranged acquisition financing.