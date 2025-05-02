Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.8M Sale of Industrial Property in Wheeling, Illinois

WHEELING, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $5.8 million sale of a 72,000-square-foot industrial property in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling. Built in 1990, the asset is situated on nearly 4 acres at 100 Chaddick Drive, four miles from a full I-294 interchange. Peter Doughty of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private owner, and procured the buyer, a private out-of-state investor. The building provides immediate, stable cash flow but also offers a value-add opportunity, according to Doughty.