Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $5.8M Sale of Retail Property in Everett, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Washington, Western

Trader Joe’s, Dollar Tree, T-Mobile and Olympic Hot Tub are tenants at the 24,800-square-foot retail property located at 811 SE Everett Mall Way in Everett, Wash.

EVERETT, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a retail center located at 811 S.E. Everett Mall Way in Everett. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5.8 million.

Trader Joe’s, Dollar Tree, T-Mobile and Olympic Hot Tub occupy the 24,800-square retail property. Trader Joe’s has been at this location for more than 25 years and recently extended its lease.

Clayton Brown and Ruthanne Romero of Brown Retail Group of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.

