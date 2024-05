HOBOKEN, N.J. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $6.1 million sale of an apartment building located at 202-204 Hudson St. in downtown Hoboken. The building consists of 13 apartments and two ground-floor retail spaces that are leased to Jersey Mike’s Subs and J & J Body Works. Devin Perez, Brent Hyldahl and Alan Cafiero of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured a private investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.