Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Broadway Town Square Mixed-Use Asset in Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Oregon, Retail, Western

SALEM, ORE. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Broadway Town Square, a mixed-use property located at 1127 Broadway St. NE in Salem. A limited liability company sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $6.2 million.

The sale included two condominiumized, multi-story buildings connected by a skybridge totaling approximately 38,056 square feet of rentable space and the underlying 1.57-acre lot.

Developed in 2009 by Telos Development Co., the property features 21 multifamily units, seven retail/office suites and Salem Cinema, a three-screen independent theater.

Sean Houser and Will Stone of Marcus & Millichap’s Portland office represented the seller in the transaction.

