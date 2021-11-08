REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Lansing, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

LANSING, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a 14,559-square-foot retail property net leased to Walgreens in Lansing for $6.2 million. Walgreens has over nine years remaining on its lease at the property, which is located at 6421 W. Saginaw Highway. James Ziegler, Keith Zelenika and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Chicago-based private investor. A New York-based private investor completing a 1031 tax-deferred exchange was the buyer.

