WALDORF, MD. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $6.3 million sale of JSB Apartments, a 48-unit multifamily community located in Waldorf, a Maryland city near Washington, D.C. Marty Zupancic and Ryan Murray of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, RGB Holding, in the transaction.

JSB Apartments features one-bedroom units and is adjacent to the 150-acre Waldorf Station development, which will include a grocery store, fitness facility and retail space.