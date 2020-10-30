REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.4M Sale of Revival Midtown Apartment Property in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

1220-E-Medlock-Dr-Phoenix-AZ

Revival Midtown in Phoenix features 35 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Revival Midtown, a multifamily community located at 1220 E. Medlock Drive in Phoenix. A local limited liability partnership sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $6.4 million, or $182,587 per unit.

Revival Midtown features 35 units in a mix of 16 one-bedroom/one-bath and 19 two-bedroom/two-bath layouts. Richard Butler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  