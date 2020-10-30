Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.4M Sale of Revival Midtown Apartment Property in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Revival Midtown, a multifamily community located at 1220 E. Medlock Drive in Phoenix. A local limited liability partnership sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $6.4 million, or $182,587 per unit.
Revival Midtown features 35 units in a mix of 16 one-bedroom/one-bath and 19 two-bedroom/two-bath layouts. Richard Butler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.
