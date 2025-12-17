Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.5M Sale of Seniors Housing Community in Faribault, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

FARIBAULT, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $6.5 million sale of Pleasant View Estates, a 36-unit assisted living and memory care facility in Faribault, about 50 miles south of Minneapolis. Built in 1998, the property sits on 4.8 acres at 41 Brand Ave. The 44,300-square-foot facility includes 24 one-bedroom units and 12 two-bedroom units. Approximately 75 percent of the residents are Medicaid assisted living facility occupants. The building is connected to a vacant skilled nursing home formerly known as Pleasant Manor. Ray Giannini of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Monarch Healthcare Management, and procured the buyer, a regional private investor.

