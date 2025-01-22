Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.6M Sale of Convenience Store Asset in Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $6.6 million sale of a gas station property net leased to Kum & Go in Springfield. There are 15 years remaining on the lease, and Kum & Go has operated at the location since 1991. In 2019, the original building was demolished and rebuilt with an expanded design. Timothy Nichols, Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Arkansas-based limited liability company, and procured the buyer, an Iowa-based limited liability company. The transaction closed in less than 45 days.