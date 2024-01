LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale 5247 Corteen Place, a 32-unit apartment asset in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles. A family trust sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $6.9 million.

Rick Raymundo, Jeff Louks and Brett Sanson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and the buyer in the deal. The seller owned the property for more than 44 years. JP Morgan Chase provided financing for the acquisition.