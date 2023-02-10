Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.9M Sale of Retail Center in Blue Springs, Missouri

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $6.9 million sale of Copperleaf Village in Blue Springs, about 19 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City. The 32,978-square-foot retail center was 82 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants consist of medical, dental, restaurant, convenience, fitness and insurance companies. The property was originally built in 1973 and renovated in 2006. Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Kansas City-based partnership. The team also procured the buyer, an out-of-state limited liability company.