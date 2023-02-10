REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.9M Sale of Retail Center in Blue Springs, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

BLUE SPRINGS, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $6.9 million sale of Copperleaf Village in Blue Springs, about 19 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City. The 32,978-square-foot retail center was 82 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants consist of medical, dental, restaurant, convenience, fitness and insurance companies. The property was originally built in 1973 and renovated in 2006. Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Kansas City-based partnership. The team also procured the buyer, an out-of-state limited liability company.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
15
Webinar: Meeting the Critical Need for Affordable Seniors Housing
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  