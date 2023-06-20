Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Mountain View RV & Mini Storage in Madras, Oregon, features 358 self-storage units.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6M Sale of Mountain View RV & Mini Storage in Madras, Oregon

by Jeff Shaw

MADRAS, ORE. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Mountain View RV & Mini Storage in Madras. 

The original developers sold the 49,675-square-foot self-storage facility to an out-of-state buyer for $6 million. It features 358 self-storage units. 

The asset was constructed in two phases in 2020 and 2022 at 2086 NW Andrews Drive. The successful sale highlights the ongoing demand and investment opportunities in the self-storage sector, according to Marcus & Millichap. 

Christopher Secreto and Samuel Olson of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office exclusively listed and marketed the property on behalf of the sellers.

