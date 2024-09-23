Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6M Sale of Retail Center in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $6 million sale of Orange Avenue Plaza, a retail center located in Orlando’s Ivanhoe Village. Situated near Orlando’s downtown business district, the property comprises seven units leased to tenants including White Wolf Café; Fluent, a cannabis dispensary; Miscellaneous Market, a local boutique shop; Better Than Sex, a dessert eatery; the Savoy Orlando nightclub; El Cigarro smoke shop; and Rare Earth gift shop. Tarek Chbeir of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed, privately held seller in the transaction.