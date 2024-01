HANOVER PARK, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $7.2 million sale of Hanover Square, a 111,828-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Hanover Park. Located at 6606 Barrington Road, the property is home to a mix of national, regional and local tenants with two outlots anchored by a full-service grocer and a gymnastics training center. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a government agency. Buyer information was not provided.