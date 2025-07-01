Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Braves Village Shopping Center Near Myrtle Beach

SOCASTEE, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $7.4 million sale of Braves Village Shopping Center, a 60,914-square-foot retail center located in the Myrtle Beach suburb of Socastee. Food Lion anchors the center, which was built in 1985. Additional tenants include Rent-A-Center, Metro by T-Mobile and Any Lab Test Now. Lori Schneider and David Gant of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Brentwood Realty, in the transaction. Benjamin Yelm served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in South Carolina for the deal.