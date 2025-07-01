Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Braves-Village
Food Lion anchors Braves Village Shopping Center, a 60,914-square-foot retail center in Socastee, S.C.
AcquisitionsRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Braves Village Shopping Center Near Myrtle Beach

by Abby Cox

SOCASTEE, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $7.4 million sale of Braves Village Shopping Center, a 60,914-square-foot retail center located in the Myrtle Beach suburb of Socastee. Food Lion anchors the center, which was built in 1985. Additional tenants include Rent-A-Center, Metro by T-Mobile and Any Lab Test Now. Lori Schneider and David Gant of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Brentwood Realty, in the transaction. Benjamin Yelm served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in South Carolina for the deal. 

You may also like

TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires 280-Unit Dominion Park Apartments in...

Berkadia Arranges $38.6M Refinancing of Apartment Community in...

Avison Young Secures $26M Refinancing for UNC Chapel...

PGIM Real Estate Provides $100M Loan for North...

Simon Acquires Majority Interest of Shops at Brickell...

Partners Brokers Sale of Five Industrial Buildings Totaling...

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 28,322 SF Retail Center...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 99-Unit Apartment Building in...

The Picklr to Open 36,192 SF Sports Entertainment...