The center totals 75,089 square feet across four buildings on West Dodge Road.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.5M Sale of Old Mill Centre Retail Property in Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $7.5 million sale of Old Mill Centre, a 21-suite retail strip property in Omaha. The center totals 75,089 square feet across four buildings on 6.1 acres at 10888 W. Dodge Road. The asset was 67 percent occupied at the time of sale and anchored by the Social Security Administration, which recently signed a 15-year lease renewal through 2036. The tenant mix includes medical and service retailers with eight vacant suites. Chris Garavaglia, Alex Perez and Dave Saverin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private individual out of California, and procured the buyer, a local value-add investment group.

