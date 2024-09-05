Thursday, September 5, 2024
The assets in the sold portfolio include The Edge on Noisette Creek (pictured), a 32-unit apartment community located at 1005 Buist Ave. in North Charleston, S.C.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.6M Sale of Two Apartment Communities in North Charleston

by John Nelson

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $7.6 million sale of two apartment communities in North Charleston. The properties include The Edge on Noisette Creek at 1005 Buist Ave. (32 units) and South Circle at 1079 Bexley St. (14 units). Both properties were built in the 1970s.

Ryan Lipomi, William Graves and Nate McDaniel of Marcus & Millichap’s Charleston office marketed the properties on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity. Bobby Werhane of Institutional Property Advisors’ Charlotte office arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the buyer.

