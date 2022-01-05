Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.7M Sale of Retail Property in Olathe, Kansas

OLATHE, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $7.7 million sale of Shops of Sunnybrook in Olathe, about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City. The 38,273-square-foot retail property is located at 11120 S. Lone Elm Road. Tenants include Austin’s Bar & Grill, Prairie Liquors, Pour Coffehouse, Subway, Hotworx and Performance Rehab. Shops of Sunnybrook was 86 percent occupied at the time of sale. The sale included three acres of developable land. Zach Turner, Erin Patton, Craig Fuller and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Kansas City-based partnership. The team also secured the buyer, a Kansas City-based developer.