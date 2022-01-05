REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $7.7M Sale of Retail Property in Olathe, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Retail

OLATHE, KAN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $7.7 million sale of Shops of Sunnybrook in Olathe, about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City. The 38,273-square-foot retail property is located at 11120 S. Lone Elm Road. Tenants include Austin’s Bar & Grill, Prairie Liquors, Pour Coffehouse, Subway, Hotworx and Performance Rehab. Shops of Sunnybrook was 86 percent occupied at the time of sale. The sale included three acres of developable land. Zach Turner, Erin Patton, Craig Fuller and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Kansas City-based partnership. The team also secured the buyer, a Kansas City-based developer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  