NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $8.1 million sale of Pine Plaza, an 87,093-square-foot shopping center located in the upstate New York community of Niagara Falls. Anchored by Office Depot and Planet Fitness, the center was 83 percent leased at the time of sale. Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an Atlanta-based private fund, in the transaction. The trio also procured a locally based private investor as the buyer.