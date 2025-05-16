Friday, May 16, 2025
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Comfort Suites Hotel in Fargo, North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

FARGO, N.D. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $8.3 million sale of Comfort Suites Medical Center, an 82-room hotel in Fargo. Allan Miller, Chris Gomes, Huberth Marak and Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company, while the brokerage firm’s Jon Ruzicka assisted in closing the transaction. The buyer was part of a hospitality group completing a 1031 exchange after selling a hotel in Montana. The deal closed with conventional financing from a local lender. The property is located at 4417 23rd Ave. S.

