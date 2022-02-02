REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.7M Sale of Crowne Plaza Hotel in Suburban Cleveland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Ohio

The Crowne Plaza Cleveland Airport hotel rises five stories with 238 rooms.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OHIO — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $8.7 million sale of the Crowne Plaza Cleveland Airport hotel in Middleburg Heights, a suburb of Cleveland. The five-story, 238-room hotel features an onsite restaurant named Tavolo 72. Amenities include a fitness center, indoor pool, airport shuttle and 16,000 square feet of meeting space. The property, located at 7230 Engle Road, was originally built in 1978. It was branded as Crowne Plaza in 2008. Robert Hunter and Scott Havericak of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The duo also procured the undisclosed buyer.

