Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $85M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in San Fernando Valley

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a multifamily portfolio in San Fernando Valley. Heitman LLC, Invesco LTD and ETHOS Real Estate sold the portfolio to Florida-based Material Comforts Inc. for $85 million, or $142,617 per unit.

Totaling 596 units, the portfolio consists of 16 parcels in the Van Nuys, Panorama City, North Hills and Canoga Park neighborhoods of Los Angeles. The portfolio offers gross building areas ranging from 6,030 square feet to 160,858 square feet.

Tony Azzi of Marcus & Millichap represented the sellers, while Rabbie Banafsheha, Kristen Sullivan and Arteen Zahiri of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer in the deal.

