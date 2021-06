Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.5M Sale of Sherwood Park Multifamily Property in Fife, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

FIFE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Sherwood Park, an apartment community located in Fife. A limited liability company sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $9.5 million.

Kellan Moll and Scott Morasch of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.