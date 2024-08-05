Monday, August 5, 2024
192nd-Plaza-Camas-WA
Located in Camas, Wash., the 34,923-square-foot 192nd Plaza is fully occupied by 11 retail tenants.
AcquisitionsRetailWashingtonWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.6M Sale of 192nd Plaza Retail Property in Camas, Washington

by Amy Works

CAMAS, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of 192nd Plaza, a retail asset in Camas, just across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon. A limited liability company sold property to local investors for $9.6 million, or $276 per square foot.

Located at 2005 SE 192nd Ave. and 2011 SE 192nd Ave., 192nd Plaza features 34,923 square feet of retail space. Built in 2010, the property is fully occupied by 11 tenants.

Clayton Brown, Dylan Wolf and Ruthanne Loar of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the transaction.

