Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.6M Sale of Macy’s Furniture Gallery-Leased Property in Tigard, Oregon
TIGARD, ORE. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale a retail property located at 9009 SW Hall Blvd. in Tigard. A limited liability company sold the property for $9.6 million.
Macy’s Furniture Gallery has occupied the 50,808-square-foot property since 2008, with a triple-net lease extending through 2028.
Scott Logan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.
