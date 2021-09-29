REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.6M Sale of Macy’s Furniture Gallery-Leased Property in Tigard, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Oregon, Retail, Western

9009-SW-Hall-Blvd-Tigard-OR

Macy’s Furniture Gallery occupies the 50,808-square-foot property at 9009 SW Hall Blvd. in Tigard, Ore.

TIGARD, ORE. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale a retail property located at 9009 SW Hall Blvd. in Tigard. A limited liability company sold the property for $9.6 million.

Macy’s Furniture Gallery has occupied the 50,808-square-foot property since 2008, with a triple-net lease extending through 2028.

Scott Logan of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

