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1256-99th-Ave-Oakland-CA
Garden Villas in Oakland, Calif., features 73 one- and tow-bedroom affordable apartments. (Image courtesy of CoStar Group)
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.7M Sale of Affordable Housing Property in Oakland

by Amy Works

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $9.7 million sale of Garden Villas, an affordable housing property located at 1256 99th Ave. in Oakland. Adam Levin of Marcus & Millichap’s Levin Johnston team represented the undisclosed seller and procured undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Constructed in 1943, Garden Villas consists of 18 four-plex buildings offering a total of 73 one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities include a leasing office, laundry facility, recreation space, onsite manager’s residence and private parking. More than half of the units have been renovated with updated kitchens and interiors, dishwashers, vinyl plank flooring, tiles and other modern finishes.

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