The Interior Design Center of St. Louis totals 92,104 square feet across two buildings.
Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.7M Sale of Interior Design Center of St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $9.7 million sale of the Interior Design Center of St. Louis, a seven-suite industrial property in St. Louis. The facility comprises 92,104 square feet of flex industrial space across two masonry buildings. The fully leased property is anchored by four long-term tenants, including KDR Designer Showrooms and AUTCOhome Appliance. Tyler Sharp, Adam Abushagur and David Saverin of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local investor. Buyer information was not provided.

