Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $9.8M Sale of Garden Court West Multifamily Complex in University Place, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Garden Court West in University Place, Wash., offers 64 apartments, a pool, clubhouse and laundry facilities.

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Garden Court West, a multifamily property located at 7654 40th St. W. in University Place. A limited liability company sold the community to a local limited liability company for $9.8 million.

Constructed in 1972, Garden Court West features 64 apartments in a mix of 20 one-bedroom, 42 two-bedroom and two three-bedroom units. Community amenities include free parking, laundry facilities, a clubhouse, pool and courtyard.

Timothy Ufkes of the Ufkes Group in Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller in the deal.