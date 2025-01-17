Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $94.5M Sale of Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $94.5 million sale of a portfolio of 13 multifamily properties totaling 147 units in Manhattan. Known as The Chelsea Collection by virtue of its submarket location, the buildings total 98,000 square feet and are located on the west side of the neighborhood between West 19th and West 29th streets. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley, Chris Dintrone and Kory Barbanel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, BlackSpruce Management, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.