Friday, January 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $94.5M Sale of Manhattan Multifamily Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $94.5 million sale of a portfolio of 13 multifamily properties totaling 147 units in Manhattan. Known as The Chelsea Collection by virtue of its submarket location, the buildings total 98,000 square feet and are located on the west side of the neighborhood between West 19th and West 29th streets. Joe Koicim, Logan Markley, Chris Dintrone and Kory Barbanel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, BlackSpruce Management, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.

You may also like

Stonepeak Acquires 2.3 MSF Industrial Portfolio Near Port...

ShainRealty Capital Buys Dallas Apartment Complex for $39.5M

CBRE Brokers Sale of 189,334 SF Shopping Center...

ZOM Living Completes 491-Unit National Landing Multifamily Complex...

Akridge, National Development Welcome First Residents to 384-Unit...

JLL Brokers Sale of 589,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Patterson Secures Acquisition Financing for 181,100 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.7M Sale of Retail...

Domain Cos. Receives $218.6M in Financing for Bronx...