ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the $9 million sale of Sterling Heights, a 96-unit multifamily property in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Cloud. Built in 2002, the community totals 91,621 rentable square feet and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Chris Collins, Evan Miller and Eric Wagner of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Minnesota-based limited liability company, and procured the buyer, a Wisconsin-based limited liability company.