Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Ground Lease Sale of 4,500 SF Retail Property in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the ground lease for a U.S. Bank-occupied, net-leased retail property in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. A private investor acquired the asset from a limited liability company for $5.5 million.

The transaction included a 4,500-square-foot retail building and a new 10-year, absolute triple-net ground lease with corporate guaranty by U.S. Bank. Built in 2023, the property is located at 14900 N. Pima Road.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.