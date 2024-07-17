Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
14900-N-Pima-Rd-Scottsdale-AZ
U.S. Bank occupies the 4,500-square-foot retail property at 14900 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Ground Lease Sale of 4,500 SF Retail Property in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the ground lease for a U.S. Bank-occupied, net-leased retail property in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. A private investor acquired the asset from a limited liability company for $5.5 million.

The transaction included a 4,500-square-foot retail building and a new 10-year, absolute triple-net ground lease with corporate guaranty by U.S. Bank. Built in 2023, the property is located at 14900 N. Pima Road.

Mark Ruble, Chris Lind and Zack House of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 30,000 SF Lease for...

JBM Brokers $57M Sale of Brantley Pines Apartments...

Quantum Brokers $8.5M Sale of Retail Center in...

GBT Realty Adds New Retailers at River Marketplace...

Detroit Retail Market: What’s Old Is New as...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 94,249 SF Shopping Center...

Partners Real Estate Secures 2,200 SF Retail Lease...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 741-Bed Student Housing Tower...

U-Haul to Develop Three-Story Moving and Self-Storage Property...