Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
6400-Lear-Lane-Prescott-AZ
The property at 6400 Lear Lane in Prescott, Ariz., comprises a 10,060-square-foot warehouse and industrial outdoor storage space.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialNet LeaseWestern

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 10,060 SF Net-Leased Warehouse in Prescott, Arizona

by Amy Works

PRESCOTT, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a warehouse and industrial outdoor storage property located at 6400 Lear Lane in Prescott. An individual/personal trust acquired the asset from Arizona Industrial Development for $4.4 million. Constructed in 2025, the asset comprises a 10,060-square-foot warehouse on a 2.9-acre site. The property is leased to a national credit tenant on a new 10-year, absolute net lease with a corporate guarantee. Paul Berkner of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, while Sev Keshishian of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal.

You may also like

First Financial Bank to Acquire BankFinancial in $142M...

Daedex Signs 503,440 SF Industrial Lease in Dayton,...

Contegra Completes First Building at $117M River Valley...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.5M Sale of Skilled...

Subsidies Pose Property Tax Puzzle in Publix-Private Partnerships

Joint Venture to Develop 190-Megawatt Data Center in...

CBRE Arranges $17.3M Construction Loan for Metro Houston...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $6.7M Sale of Manhattan...