Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 10,060 SF Net-Leased Warehouse in Prescott, Arizona

PRESCOTT, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a warehouse and industrial outdoor storage property located at 6400 Lear Lane in Prescott. An individual/personal trust acquired the asset from Arizona Industrial Development for $4.4 million. Constructed in 2025, the asset comprises a 10,060-square-foot warehouse on a 2.9-acre site. The property is leased to a national credit tenant on a new 10-year, absolute net lease with a corporate guarantee. Paul Berkner of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, while Sev Keshishian of Marcus & Millichap procured the buyer in the deal.